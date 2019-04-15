Barcelona vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Barcelona and Manchester United meet in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, with the Blaugrana holding a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Barca are favourites to reach the last four, and not just because of their first-leg win at Old Trafford. Key players have also been rested in La Liga recently, including attacking talisman Lionel Messi.

By contrast, United's resources have been stretched amid a tense battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for this tournament next season.

Date: Tuesday, 16 April

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Messi was left out of the squad for Saturday's 0-0 draw in Huesca. It was one of several changes manager Ernesto Valverde made:

While Barca's star men took a breather, United needed their big guns just to scrape a 2-1 win at home to West Ham United. It means the La Liga team should be fresher.

Making the most of the advantage will be vital against a United squad with the players to create crucial away goals. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's pace up top will be a test for centre-back Gerard Pique, but Barca can cut off the supply lines again by bossing midfield as they did in Manchester.

Paul Pogba was kept quiet, as Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho owned the ball. Making better use of possession has to be the hosts' priority after they managed just six shots, with three on target, during the first leg, per Sky Sports.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be more concerned about what his own players do with the ball after they failed to register a shot on target in the first leg. Getting key attackers, including Romelu Lukaku, involved in the game proved a challenge:

Solskjaer has to find a way for his strikers and Pogba to enjoy more freedom this time. The France international has the vision and running power to fashion chances for a team likely to soak up pressure and try to score on the break.

Barca appeared aware of his threat during the first leg:

If Pogba asserts himself, the Red Devils can produce another memorable upset, as they did against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. However, the difference is PSG don't have Messi and Luis Suarez.

Count on Barca's marquee front two, who combined to force Luke Shaw's own goal in the first meeting, to again prove decisive.