La Liga Table 2019 Week 32: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Villarreal moved out of the relegation zone on Sunday after a single goal from Samuel Chukwueze gave the Yellow Submarine a crucial 1-0 win at Girona.

Their victory means Real Valladolid drop into the bottom three, a point behind Celta Vigo, following their 2-2 draw at home to Getafe.

Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia were both on target for Athletic Bilbao, as they beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 in a thrilling game to climb into seventh place in the table.

Sunday's other fixtures saw Real Sociedad draw 1-1 at Eibar, while Valencia beat Levante 3-1 thanks to to a Santi Mina double and a Goncalo Guedes goal.

Sunday's Results

Real Valladolid 2-2 Getafe

Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad 1-1 Eibar

Girona 0-1 Villarreal

Valencia 3-1 Levante

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 32, +50, 74

2. Atletico Madrid: 32, +26, 65

3. Real Madrid: 31, +18, 60

4. Sevilla: 32, +15, 52

5. Getafe: 32, +11, 51

6. Valencia: 32, +9, 49

7. Athletic Bilbao: 32, -1, 46

8. Alaves: 32, -7, 45

9. Real Betis: 32, -5, 43

10 Real Sociedad: 32, -1, 41

11. Espanyol: 32, -9, 41

12. Eibar: 32, -2, 40

13. Leganes: 31, -4, 40

14. Girona: 32, -11, 34

15. Villarreal: 32, -5, 33

16. Levante: 32, -14, 33

17. Celta Vigo: 32, -10, 32

18. Real Valladolid: 32, -19, 31

19. Rayo Vallecano: 32, -21, 27

20. Huesca: 32, -20, 25

Sunday Recap

Villarreal secured a vital three points in their bid to beat the drop on Sunday. Chukwueze's seventh-minute strike was enough for a win that sees them move into 15th place in the table.

Their victory also pulls Girona into trouble at the bottom. Eusebio Sacristan's side are on a poor run and now just three points above the drop zone:

Pablo Fornals set up the opener for Chukwueze, while Girona though they had equalised 10 minutes later. However, Cristhian Stuani's effort was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Real Valladolid dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-2 draw against high-flying Getafe in an eventful match at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Mauro Arambarri opened the scoring for the visitors in some style on 14 minutes with a brilliant strike from range:

Their lead did not last too long as Sergi Guardiola equalised just before the half-hour mark. The striker tried to control the ball with his knee, but the final touch appeared to come off the striker's thigh.

Getafe then lost defender Vitorino Antune to a serious-looking knee injury, while they went down to 10 after Mathias Olivera picked up a second yellow card just after the hour mark.

Valladolid restored their lead on 69 minutes from the penalty spot. Enes Unal converted the spot-kick after Djene Dakonam was penalised for handball.

The hosts then saw a goal by Waldo Rubio disallowed by VAR by offside:

Valladolid looked set for an important win but were denied in the 96th minute of stoppage time. Jorge Molina's penalty rescued a point after a push by Oscar Plano on Hugo Duro.

Athletic and Rayo Vallecano also played out a thrilling game as the hosts continued their rise up the table under manager Gaizka Garitano.

Williams got Athletic off to the perfect start with the opening goal after just 75 seconds.

The forward latched on to a free-kick and volleyed goalwards, his effort taking a huge deflection off Jordi Amat and wrong footing Alberto Garcia.

Athletic then wasted a golden chance to double their lead after winning a penalty. Garcia took the spot-kick but was denied by the goalkeeper, who also managed to claim the rebound.

The hosts were then denied a second penalty by VAR. Williams went down after a challenge by Abdoulaye Ba, and the referee initially pointed to the spot before the decision was subsequently overturned.

Alex Moreno volleyed home an equaliser for the visitors just before half-time, before Williams got his second of the game five minutes into the second half with a low shot:

Rayo's job then got even harder as they lost Luis Advincula to a second yellow card after just 52 minutes.

Mario Suarez thought he'd equalised for the 10-men of Rayo, only to see VAR intervene again and rule it out for offside.

Garcia made it 3-1 to Athletic to put the hosts in charge, before Raul de Tomas scored his 14th La Liga goal of the season with five minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Rayo could not salvage an equaliser and remain deep in trouble at the bottom with just six games left to play.