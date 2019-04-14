Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 34 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday evening after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City had knocked the Reds off top spot earlier in the day with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for Pep Guardiola's side, but they end the day two points behind the Reds having played a game less than their title rivals.

Sunday's Results

Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Premier League Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 34, 26, +57, 85

2. Manchester City: 33, 27, +64, 83

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 33, 22, +30, 67

4. Chelsea: 34, 20, +21, 66

5. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64

6. Arsenal: 32, 19, +25, 63

7. Leicester City: 34, 14, +1, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 33, 13, -1, 47

9. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46

10. Watford: 32, 13, 0, 46

11. West Ham United: 34, 12, -10, 42

12. Bournemouth: 34, 12, -12, 41

13. Crystal Palace: 34, 11, -6, 39

14. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39

15. Newcastle United: 34, 10, -11, 38

16. Southampton: 33, 9, -15, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 32, 9, -19, 33

18. Cardiff City: 33, 8, -35, 28

19. Fulham: 34, 5, -44, 20

20. Huddersfield Town: 34, 3, -48, 14

Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 19

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 19

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 18

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 17

Harry Kane, Spurs, 17

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 16

Sunday Recap

Manchester City were rarely tested in a comfortable win over Crystal Palace, although they did suffer a late scare when Luka Milivojevic made it 2-1 on 81 minutes.

The visitors dominated the match but missed an early chance to take the lead when an unmarked Sterling fired David Silva's cross wide with the goal gaping after just 10 minutes:

The England international was quick to make amends for the champions. The 24-year-old latched on to an incisive ball from Kevin De Bruyne and beat Vicente Guaita at his near post on 15 minutes.

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession Manchester City had to wait until just after the hour mark to double their lead.

Leroy Sane fired in a low cross for Sterling to finish clinically at the far post:

Crystal Palace did pull one back with nine minutes of normal time remaining after James McArthur was adjudged to have been fouled just outside the penalty area.

Milivojevic managed to fire his shot through the wall and past a diving Ederson to give the hosts hope of an unlikely point:

However, Jesus made the points safe in the 90th minute. A quick counter saw De Bruyne find the Brazilian, and he coolly slotted past Guaita to seal an important three points.

Liverpool then faced Chelsea knowing they would have to win to return to the top of the table after City's result at Palace.

The Reds had the best chances of a tight first half at Anfield. Salah forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a good early save with a volley, while Mane curled a shot fractionally wide after good work from the Egyptian:

Chelsea then suffered an injury blow, as defender Antonio Rudiger was forced off before half-time and replaced by Andreas Christensen:

Liverpool continued to press at the start of the second half and went ahead five minutes after the restart, as Jordan Henderson stood up a cross for an unmarked Mane to head home at the far post.

The Reds doubled their lead minutes later to take charge of the game. Salah cut inside and unleashed a superb shot that beat Kepa at full stretch:

Eden Hazard ought to have pulled one back for the Blues just before the hour mark. The Belgian was played through on goal and beat Alisson with his shot but was denied by the post.

The Chelsea talisman then had another chance minutes later, but this time he could not beat goalkeeper Alisson with a low effort.

Hazard's chances were as close as Chelsea came to a response, as Liverpool held on for a vital win in what looked to be one of their trickiest remaining fixtures.