Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 34 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 34 Scores, Table and Top Sunday ScorersApril 14, 2019
Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday evening after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
Manchester City had knocked the Reds off top spot earlier in the day with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Raheem Sterling scored twice for Pep Guardiola's side, but they end the day two points behind the Reds having played a game less than their title rivals.
Sunday's Results
Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
Premier League Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Liverpool: 34, 26, +57, 85
2. Manchester City: 33, 27, +64, 83
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 33, 22, +30, 67
4. Chelsea: 34, 20, +21, 66
5. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64
6. Arsenal: 32, 19, +25, 63
7. Leicester City: 34, 14, +1, 47
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 33, 13, -1, 47
9. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46
10. Watford: 32, 13, 0, 46
11. West Ham United: 34, 12, -10, 42
12. Bournemouth: 34, 12, -12, 41
13. Crystal Palace: 34, 11, -6, 39
14. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39
15. Newcastle United: 34, 10, -11, 38
16. Southampton: 33, 9, -15, 36
17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 32, 9, -19, 33
18. Cardiff City: 33, 8, -35, 28
19. Fulham: 34, 5, -44, 20
20. Huddersfield Town: 34, 3, -48, 14
Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 19
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 19
Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 18
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 17
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 17
Harry Kane, Spurs, 17
Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 16
Sunday Recap
Manchester City were rarely tested in a comfortable win over Crystal Palace, although they did suffer a late scare when Luka Milivojevic made it 2-1 on 81 minutes.
The visitors dominated the match but missed an early chance to take the lead when an unmarked Sterling fired David Silva's cross wide with the goal gaping after just 10 minutes:
Stuart Brennan @StuBrennanMEN
Raheem Sterling with the miss of the season after it was lad on a plate by Silva #MCFC
The England international was quick to make amends for the champions. The 24-year-old latched on to an incisive ball from Kevin De Bruyne and beat Vicente Guaita at his near post on 15 minutes.
Despite enjoying the majority of the possession Manchester City had to wait until just after the hour mark to double their lead.
Leroy Sane fired in a low cross for Sterling to finish clinically at the far post:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
🥇Man of the Match, @sterling7 2️⃣ Goals 5️⃣ Shots 2️⃣ On target 2️⃣1️⃣ Goals in all comps for @ManCity this season, 1️⃣7️⃣ in PL 1️⃣st away PL brace since for Liverpool at Norwich, Apr 2014 https://t.co/41TYv5iiRp
Crystal Palace did pull one back with nine minutes of normal time remaining after James McArthur was adjudged to have been fouled just outside the penalty area.
Milivojevic managed to fire his shot through the wall and past a diving Ederson to give the hosts hope of an unlikely point:
Ed Aarons @ed_aarons
Luka Milivojevic now has the same number of Premier League goals this season as Son Heung-Min and Romelu Lukaku
However, Jesus made the points safe in the 90th minute. A quick counter saw De Bruyne find the Brazilian, and he coolly slotted past Guaita to seal an important three points.
Liverpool then faced Chelsea knowing they would have to win to return to the top of the table after City's result at Palace.
The Reds had the best chances of a tight first half at Anfield. Salah forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a good early save with a volley, while Mane curled a shot fractionally wide after good work from the Egyptian:
Andy Hampson @andyhampson
Liverpool are getting plenty of possession but, as Mane misses a good chance, they're not making it count
Chelsea then suffered an injury blow, as defender Antonio Rudiger was forced off before half-time and replaced by Andreas Christensen:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Christensen is an excellent defender but Chelsea have no one else who can provide the speed & physical intensity Rudiger brings to their defence. Huge blow #cfc
Liverpool continued to press at the start of the second half and went ahead five minutes after the restart, as Jordan Henderson stood up a cross for an unmarked Mane to head home at the far post.
The Reds doubled their lead minutes later to take charge of the game. Salah cut inside and unleashed a superb shot that beat Kepa at full stretch:
Henry Winter @henrywinter
2-0. Attacking the Kop end, Liverpool now unstoppable. Salah cuts in from the right, lets fly, Kepa no chance. Anfield shaking. #lfc #LIVCHE
Eden Hazard ought to have pulled one back for the Blues just before the hour mark. The Belgian was played through on goal and beat Alisson with his shot but was denied by the post.
The Chelsea talisman then had another chance minutes later, but this time he could not beat goalkeeper Alisson with a low effort.
Hazard's chances were as close as Chelsea came to a response, as Liverpool held on for a vital win in what looked to be one of their trickiest remaining fixtures.
