Champions League 2019: Quarter-Finals Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Picks

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second legs of the quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, Ajax travel to Juventus after holding them to a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam last week, while Manchester United will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool take a 2-0 lead with them to Porto on Wednesday, while Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium having won 1-0 in the first leg.

Tuesday, April 16

Juventus (2-0) Ajax, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (USA)

Barcelona (2-1) Manchester United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA

Wednesday, April 17

Porto (1-1) Liverpool, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (USA)

Manchester City (3-1) Tottenham Hotspur, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA

All matches can be streamed live via the BT Sport App in the UK and B/R Live in the USA.

Odds

Juventus (13-18), Draw (68-23), Ajax (23-5)

Barcelona (7-17), Draw (17-4), Manchester United (15-2)

Porto (35-12), Draw (5-2), Liverpool (11-10)

Manchester City (1-3), Draw (19-4), Tottenham Hotspur (19-2)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Juventus vs. Ajax

Having knocked out three-times holders Real Madrid in the last round, Ajax impressed on Wednesday as they dominated much of their opening leg at home to Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Italian side the lead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, but David Neres equalised for Ajax 29 seconds after the match restarted in the second half (U.S and UK only, respectively):

The Dutch side beat Real 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the round of 16 and have scored 106 goals in 30 Eredivisie matches this season, so they shouldn't be taken lightly by the Bianconeri.

Being at home, Juve will likely have a bit more control over proceedings than they did in the first leg, though.

That should result in more opportunities for Ronaldo, who had little to feed off outside of his goal in Amsterdam.

He's a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League, and he particularly comes alive at the business end:

Such is his dominance of this stage, there's a sense of inevitability when it comes Ronaldo in European competition.

Atletico Madrid found that out in the last round when he bagged a hat-trick to overturn a 2-0 deficit and ensure Juve's progression, and he'll likely make the difference again here.

Barcelona vs. Manchester United

Barcelona won the first leg courtesy of a Luke Shaw own goal.

While it was far from a vintage performance from the Blaugrana, they were still a cut above United, who did not manage a shot on target all game (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Despite the Red Devils' struggles in attack, Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette was pleased they're still within touching distance of their opponents:

United head to Barcelona having already completed an impressive comeback in the last round, when they won 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain having lost the first leg 2-0.

They haven't played particularly well since, though, and they'll need to be at their best to beat Barca at the Camp Nou, where they've lost just once in all competitions this season.

The Catalan giants have exited the Champions League at this stage three years running, but they don't have the same fragile complex that PSG seem to when it comes to European competition. However, they did relinquish a lead in the Champions League last season when losing 3-0 to Roma in the second leg of their contest.

If United can be as clinical as they were at the Parc des Princes they have a chance, but if Barcelona are even close to their best it's hard to see them failing to progress.