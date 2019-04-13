Video: Watch Amir Johnson, Joel Embiid Check Phone on Bench During 76ers Loss

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers big man Amir Johnson appeared to show teammate Joel Embiid a text message on the bench during the fourth quarter of their team's first playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday:

The 76ers were down 104-88 and eventually lost 111-102 to the Nets, who entered the game as 7.5-point underdogs, per Vegas Insider.

Johnson was seen leaving the bench and entering the locker room before the game ended as well:

If the 76ers were up double digits in a game winding down, it's possible no one would care.

In January, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic appeared to be speaking with a fan about procuring a phone number from the bench:

That moment didn't elicit outrage, perhaps because the Nuggets were up 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a midseason game long done. It also involved an invisible phone rather than a literal one.

The circumstances are different with Johnson and Embiid, though, because the 76ers were losing a playoff game to a clear underdog in their own building.

Twitter reaction was not kind to the 76ers after the moment:

Philadelphia will host Brooklyn for Game 2 of their series on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.