Woj: Raptors' OG Anunoby Could Be Out Until Conference Finals After Appendectomy

Toronto Raptors guard OG Anunoby could potentially be out until the Eastern Conference finals after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 21-year-old underwent the procedure after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis earlier this week.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse noted, via the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat, on Saturday that Anunoby is "disappointed and saddened."

Nurse also expressed his disappointment for his second-year player, per ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz:

"My first thought is what a bad break for him, just bizarre timing, and it doesn't even happen on the basketball court. He's had a difficult year, but in the past 10-12 days, I feel like he was in a really good space.

"He was starting to move around a little better, feel a little better about himself. I think he was really looking forward to putting his chopped-up regular season behind him and getting a fresh start with the playoffs. But now he won't get that chance."

It's just the latest setback for the 2017 first-round pick, as he has also dealt with a wrist injury and a concussion this season. He made 67 appearances in 2018-19.

Anunoby has been a key member of Toronto's rotation this season, logging 20.2 minutes per game. He averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.

While the Raptors should be able to stay afloat as long as the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry are healthy, a versatile player like Anunoby can be tough to replace.

"He's just kind of a Swiss [Army] knife," Toronto center Marc Gasol said, per Arnovitz. "He can give you a lot of stuff defensively, offensively. He's a really unique player."

The second-seeded Raptors will open their postseason against the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic on Saturday. If they can defeat the Magic, they will await the Philadelphia 76ers-Brooklyn Nets winner in the second round.

Based on Wojnarowski's report, it does not appear Anunoby would be available for either series. Should the Toronto advance to the conference final, though, Anunoby reportedly could return to the court this season.