Bucks' Nikola Mirotic Expected to Return from Thumb Injury vs. Pistons

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic told reporters Saturday he expects to return from his thumb injury in Sunday's Game 1 matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Mirotic will play "barring something unexpected."

Mirotic missed the final 11 games of the regular season after suffering a fractured thumb March 19 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 14 games with the Bucks after coming over in a deadline deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"He was able to go through the whole practice," Budenholzer told reporters after practice Friday. "We scrimmaged a little bit; not a ton. He went through every thing live. We'll evaluate him tomorrow; today was a big step, to go through a practice, especially scrimmage and contact.

"We're hopeful that he'll come through good tomorrow. If he continues to progress, [we're] hopeful that he'll be available for Game 1."

The Bucks shouldn't need Mirotic to play at his peak against a Pistons team that barely squeaked its way into the playoffs at 41-41. However, Mirotic rounding himself into game shape and getting into a rhythm will be critical for a potential Round 2 matchup against the Boston Celtics. Despite their frustrating season, the Celtics have a dangerous group of talent and have enough defenders to bother Milwaukee's offense.

Having Mirotic on the floor will help stretch out the defense and make things easier for Giannis Antetokounmpo to barrel his way to the rim.