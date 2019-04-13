76ers' Joel Embiid Available for Game 1 vs. Nets Despite Knee Injury

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will reportedly be available to play in Game 1 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday despite a knee injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Embiid was listed as doubtful to play in Game 1 when the 76ers released their injury report Friday.

TNT's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude reported Friday that Embiid has been dealing with left knee soreness since after the All-Star break. Embiid called it tendinitis and noted that he was "frustrated" with the injury.

Embiid missed five of the Sixers' final seven regular-season games with knee pain, including the finale against the Chicago Bulls.

The 25-year-old missed 18 games overall, but his 64 games played marked a career high. Embiid missed each of his first two NBA seasons because of injury, and in the five years since he was drafted, he has appeared in just 158 regular-season games.

Embiid is a dominant force when healthy, and he put up career-best numbers in 2018-19. He averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, which gives him a legitimate chance to finish in the top five of MVP voting.

Philadelphia went 2-2 against Brooklyn during the regular season, and Embiid played in both of the losses.

The Nets' success against the 76ers may be some cause for concern, especially if Embiid can't play big minutes in Game 1 or if he is limited throughout the series. If that is the case, head coach Brett Brown may be forced to get creative.

Going small more often is a possibility, plus reserve centers Boban Marjanovic and Greg Monroe could be in line for some additional playing time.