Paul Pogba Double Leads Manchester United Past West Ham in Premier League

Manchester United ended their two-match losing skid on Saturday with a win over West Ham United in the Premier League. Paul Pogba scored two penalties to secure the win.

The Frenchman opened the scoring after 19 minutes following a foul on Juan Mata, but a poor throw from David De Gea handed Felipe Anderson the equaliser. Anthony Martial won another penalty after 80 minutes, however, and Pogba stepped up to convert again.

The Red Devils had lost back-to-back outings against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona and were in need of three points to keep their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League on track. Before kick-off, they trailed fourth-place Chelsea by five points, albeit with a game in hand.

Pogba Crucial to Solskjaer's United Future

Pogba broke out of his funk to score his first goal since the February win over Chelsea on Saturday, converting a penalty by smashing it right down the middle in the first half.

The goal added to what has been a statistically excellent season for the midfielder, who went on a fantastic hot streak after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager:

He has cooled down significantly since, as his lack of consistency has once again surfaced. Solskjaer's insistence on shifting him into a variety of roles hasn't helped, and the France international and world champion has looked a little lost at times.

That hasn't stopped the transfer rumour mill from spinning, however, and the latest reports say the Red Devils are planning a contract renewal to counter interest from Real Madrid, per sportswriter James Robson:

We've already seen what Pogba can do when he's clicking, and Solskjaer has shown he can get the most out of the 26-year-old. His improved statistical output also suggests he isn't done developing yet.

Solskjaer's first priority has to be to get Pogba to sign a new deal, or at least convince him not to join Real. He's a uniquely gifted midfielder the Red Devils can build their entire team around, as long as they figure out how to keep him motivated and focused for an entire season.

A happy and motivated Pogba will also make it easier to bring in other star players; the former Juventus man is a popular figure in the sport, and his agent Mino Raiola is one of the most powerful representatives in Europe.

A healthy relationship with an unleashed Pogba will be crucial to Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford, and the tactician has to make the Frenchman his absolute priority.

What's Next?

United hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they travel to Barcelona for the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, before facing Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League. West Ham host Leicester City on Saturday.