Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Lakers, Bulls Discussed PG Around 2019 Trade Deadline

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls reportedly had discussions about Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball ahead of the 2019 NBA trade deadline.

On Friday, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the teams held "initial conversations" after Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported in late January that Ball preferred to land in either Chicago or New York if the Lakers moved him.

It's unclear whether the sides were ever close to a deal.

                 

