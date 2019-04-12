Video: Watch White Sox Top Prospect Eloy Jimenez Hit 1st Career Home Run

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez announced his presence in the majors Friday night.

In the fifth inning against the New York Yankees, Jimenez broke a 5-5 tie by sending the 2-1 offering from New York right-hander Jonathan Holder over the Yankee Stadium wall in straightaway center:

Jimenez's blast went an estimated 425 feet:

That figures to be the first of many home runs for MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect.

The 22-year-old Dominican, who was batting sixth, entered Friday's game hitting .279 with one double and three RBI in 11 appearances.