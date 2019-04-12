Video: Watch White Sox Top Prospect Eloy Jimenez Hit 1st Career Home Run

Video: Watch White Sox Top Prospect Eloy Jimenez Hit 1st Career Home RunApril 13, 2019
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez announced his presence in the majors Friday night.
In the fifth inning against the New York Yankees, Jimenez broke a 5-5 tie by sending the 2-1 offering from New York right-hander Jonathan Holder over the Yankee Stadium wall in straightaway center:
Chicago White Sox @whitesox
MLB home run no. 1.... ✔️ Congratulations, and welcome to the show, @Lamantha21! https://t.co/6jew2kRq8n
Jimenez's blast went an estimated 425 feet:
David Adler @_dadler
Eloy Jimenez's 1st MLB home run: A 108.6 mph, 425-foot shot to Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/erNby40KPc
That figures to be the first of many home runs for MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect.
The 22-year-old Dominican, who was batting sixth, entered Friday's game hitting .279 with one double and three RBI in 11 appearances.
