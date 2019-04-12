Video: Watch White Sox Top Prospect Eloy Jimenez Hit 1st Career Home Run

Kyle Newport
April 13, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 06: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first base after his single during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez announced his presence in the majors Friday night.

In the fifth inning against the New York Yankees, Jimenez broke a 5-5 tie by sending the 2-1 offering from New York right-hander Jonathan Holder over the Yankee Stadium wall in straightaway center:

Jimenez's blast went an estimated 425 feet:

That figures to be the first of many home runs for MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect.

The 22-year-old Dominican, who was batting sixth, entered Friday's game hitting .279 with one double and three RBI in 11 appearances.

