Eagles Rumors: Zach Ertz's Contract Restructured to Create Cap Space

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles created $5.756 million in cap space in 2019 by converting $7.195 million of tight end Zach Ertz's contract into a bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

According to Over the Cap, the team had roughly $21.8 million in cap space before the move. That figure ranked 13th in the league.

As Yates mentioned, this contract restructure gives the Eagles more breathing room to make transactions if needed.

Philadelphia followed up a Super Bowl-winning campaign with a 9-7 regular-season record and a wild-card victory over the Chicago Bears last season. The Eagles nearly upset the 13-3 New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round before losing 20-14.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman ran point on a busy offseason.

Per Spotrac, former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson signed a three-year, $30 million deal. The Eagles also traded for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout DeSean Jackson and restructured his contract for three years and $27.9 million.

Furthermore, Philadelphia extended offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Isaac Seumalo and traded for Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard.

The Eagles also converted $13.4 million of offensive tackle Lane Johnson's contract into a bonus, which created $8.2 million of cap space.

That move—plus the Ertz restructure—can help Roseman add more pieces.

Per Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, a handful of top-100 free agents are still looking for landing spots.

Of note, former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions edge-rusher Ezekiel Ansah and Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown are available.

We'll see if the Eagles stay active in free agency, but for now, the team looks strong heading into next year. Vegas Insider gives Philadelphia 8-1 odds to win the NFC, which is tied for third on the conference ledger.