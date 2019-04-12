Neymar Aiming to Play in Coupe De France Final, Says PSG Star's Father

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Neymar's father has said his son is planning on playing in Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de France final against Rennes on April 27, which would mark his first appearance for the club since he broke his foot in January.

For the second consecutive season, Neymar's campaign suffered a major setback due to an injury that contributed to the team's exit in the UEFA Champions League. Neymar Sr. told RMC Sport (h/t Goal) his son will return to action this season unlike last year, when his shifted his focus to the World Cup:

"He is very happy today to know that he is very close to finding [to the field]. That's where he feels most happy, and when he's on the field his mood is very positive.

"The goal is to find the ground for this final of Coupe de France and win a new title with PSG. It is what matters most for him – to raise trophies to achieve his goals, this joy linked to victory."

The Brazil international returned to training this week:

Neymar Sr. also explained how difficult it was for Neymar to watch his team bow out of the Champions League with a 3-1 loss against Manchester United in Paris:

"I think it was one of the only times I saw [Neymar] so sad, not only because of the elimination but also because he could not help his club. PSG was going to qualify, and Neymar would be able to play in the Champions League.

"It was a very sad moment for all of us, for the fans, for the club and especially for Neymar because he could not be present on the field."

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The 27-year-old missed the return leg against Real Madrid last year after picking up an injury in the first match and was on the sidelines this year for both meetings with United. After a 2-0 triumph in England, his team-mates suffered a complete meltdown at home, and a late Marcus Rashford penalty sealed their fate.

Domestically they've cruised right along without their star forward, and they could lock up the Ligue 1 title against Lille on Sunday:

PSG sport a massive 20-point lead over second-placed Lille. The defending champions have lost just a single match in the league all season long (against Lyon in February).

They're no longer in the running for a domestic treble after losing to Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue in January. Les Parisiens won the treble last year.