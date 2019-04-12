Knicks News: David Fizdale Surprised by Kristaps Porzingis' Trade Request

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' NBA-worst 2018-19 campaign was largely not surprising. However, head coach David Fizdale opened up about one unexpected event during his team's road to 17-65.

On Friday, ESPN's Ian Begley relayed Fizdale acknowledged in an interview with The Michael Kay Show that he was "really surprised" when All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis requested a trade from the franchise in late January.

The Knicks dealt Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 31 in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks. Matthews was then waived and signed by the Indiana Pacers, while Smith Jr. averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists across 21 games to end the season in New York.

Porzingis spent this season recovering from a torn ACL. The 7'3" former No. 4 overall pick went down on Feb. 6, 2018, and the injury cost him all of 2018-19 as well.

Following his exit, Tina Moore of the New York Post reported the New York Police Department is investigating a rape allegation against Porzingis. The 23-year-old is alleged to have sexually assaulted his neighbor just hours after suffering his ACL tear.

As for the two future first-round picks the Knicks collected in the trade, the franchise is firstly focused on the upcoming NBA lottery on May 14 in Chicago. With the worst record in the league, per Tankathon, the Knicks hold a 14 percent chance to obtain the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1 percent shot at a top-four pick.

There was speculation throughout the season that the Knicks were purposefully losing games in order to grab that No. 1 pick and potentially Duke freshman phenomenon Zion Williamson. On Feb. 11, Fizdale told Marc Berman of the New York Post he was disappointed by that notion and asserted he'd never "cheat the game."

Forward Kevin Knox, last year's No. 9 overall selection, added, "Real Knicks fans know that we’re trying to just take this year to just develop us young guys and then next year hopefully make a push."

Following the season's end, Fizdale told Newsday's Steve Popper that he will be part of recruiting during free agency as stars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving hit the market:

“It’s the Knicks. Same way they got me. It’s the Knicks, man. I really feel like around the league and I really listen to people when they talk about us, I think people are really excited about the way we’re going about building this and the type of people we’re going to have in our building and the way that we work from a day-to-day basis. I think we’re sitting in a very opportunistic place.”

This season was Fizdale's first as head coach for the Knicks. He was tasked with navigating the exit of Porzingis, who was thought at least from the outside to be the franchise's cornerstone for the future. Now, Fizdale will have to replenish the roster in hopes of building a contender before patience runs out.