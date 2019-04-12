Jeff Brohm, Purdue Agree to 7-Year, $36.8 Million Contract Extension

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers is seen following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Purdue has agreed to a seven-year, $36.8 million contract extension with football head coach Jeff Brohm, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Per Rittenberg, the school's board of trustees approved the contract Friday.

The 47-year-old Brohm has coached Purdue for two seasons, amassing a 13-13 record and a pair of bowl appearances. Under his leadership, the Boilermakers notched one of the most notable victories in team history when they knocked off undefeated No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 on Oct. 20.

That defeat stood as the Buckeyes' only loss en route to a 13-1 season.

Brohm coached Western Kentucky for three seasons before arriving in West Lafayette, Indiana, leading the Hilltoppers to a 30-10 record, two Conference USA titles and two bowl wins.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

