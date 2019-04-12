Lakers Head Coach Rumors: Ty Lue and Latest Reports After Luke Walton's Firing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers greets LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is a "strong front-runner" for the Los Angeles Lakers vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski added that Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams is also expected to be a candidate for the job.

This comes after Los Angeles and Luke Walton mutually parted ways on Friday. 

Lue figures to be a leading candidate based on his history with four-time NBA MVP LeBron James. Lue was on David Blatt's coaching staff in Cleveland when James returned to the franchise back in 2014. After spending a year-plus as an assistant, Lue was promoted to head coach when Blatt was fired in January 2016.

Lue went 128-83 as the Cavs' head coach, spanning two full seasons and parts of two others. During his time coaching James, he helped lead the team to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, resulting in the franchise's first-ever championship in 2016.

He was fired back in October following an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign.

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, Lue—who spent three years with Los Angeles as a player—reached out to Walton last month to let him know that nobody from the Lakers organization had contacted him about the job. 

Meanwhile, Williams joined Brett Brown's coaching staff in Philadelphia this season. He previously spent five seasons as the head coach in New Orleans, leading the Hornets/Pelicans franchise to a 173-221 record and two postseason appearances from 2010 to 2015.

As Josh Martin of CloseUp360 pointed out, Williams has ties to the Lakers' top trade deadline target from this past season:

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday that Williams is also a candidate for the Sacramento Kings' opening.

