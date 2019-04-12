Raiders GM Mike Mayock: Derek Carr a Franchise QB Amid Kyler Murray Interest

John Hefti/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock praised quarterback Derek Carr on Thursday with the 2019 NFL draft approaching.

According to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Mayock spoke positively about Carr, but he didn't necessarily rule out selecting a quarterback early in the draft:

"I've said before ... Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback, and we believe that. Beyond that, just like at any other position, we're going to do our due diligence. If we found somebody we liked better, or thought had a bigger upside, you've got to do the right thing for the organization.

"But we love Derek. We love what he brings to the table. But like every other position, we're going to do all of our due diligence. And I happen to work with a head coach that absolutely loves the position. And we're always going to know about those guys."

Mayock's comments came after Albert Breer of The MMQB reported on April 1 that the Raiders were set to hold private workouts with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

Oakland holds the Nos. 4, 24 and 27 overall picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. NFL Network's Michael Silver suggested this week that it isn't outside the realm of possibility that the Raiders could use one of those selections on a quarterback:

Silver noted that Oakland would be "extremely tempted" if Murray is available at No. 4, although it is widely expected that he will go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Also, Silver reported that the Raiders are "very high" on Haskins. While Oakland may consider No. 4 too high to take Haskins, Silver reported that the Raiders could possibly package their other two firsts to move up and select Haskins if he slips.

Murray and Haskins finished first and third respectively in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, and they are the consensus top two quarterbacks in the draft. In addition to Arizona, the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins are among the teams that could be in the market for a first-round quarterback.

It isn't known if Oakland is part of that group as well considering Carr's up-and-down play over the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old veteran completed a career-best 68.9 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,049 yards, but he threw for only 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and went 4-12 as a starter.

After showing promise as a rookie in 2014, Carr was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his next three seasons. He also helped Oakland reach the playoffs with a 12-4 record in 2016, although a leg injury suffered in Week 16 of that season rendered him unable to play in the postseason.

Over his five-year NFL career, Carr has produced solid numbers with 18,739 yards, 122 touchdowns and 54 interceptions on 62.8 percent passing.

Per Spotrac, Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2017, and he still has four years remaining on the deal.

Carr has done enough that it likely wouldn't be too difficult for Oakland to find a trade partner if it wants to move him provided it feels strongly about Murray and Haskins as a future franchise quarterback.