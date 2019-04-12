Kevin Porter Jr. Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After Freshman Season at USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Guard Kevin Porter Jr. announced Friday that he is entering the 2019 NBA draft on the heels of his freshman season at USC.

Porter made the announcement on Twitter and also noted that he will be represented by Roc Nation Sports:

In his one season with the Trojans, Porter appeared in 21 games and averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range.

The 6'6" Porter is a Seattle native who was rated by 247Sports as a 5-star prospect and the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2018 class when he committed to USC.

While Porter was fairly productive when healthy, he did miss nearly the entire month of December during the 2018-19 season with a thigh injury. Also, Porter was suspended for less than two weeks in January due to "conduct issues."

Porter returned to play well down the stretch, and arguably his best game as a college player was his final one when he registered 17 points, six rebounds and two three-pointers in USC's 78-75 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.

USC struggled as a whole, going just 16-17 after winning 20 or more games in each of the previous three seasons under head coach Andy Enfield.

In his most recent 2019 NBA draft big board from March, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Porter as the No. 9 overall draft eligible player.

Also, in his post-NCAA tournament mock draft, Wasserman predicted that Porter will be a lottery pick, going 12th overall to the Charlotte Hornets.