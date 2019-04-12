Celtics News: Danny Ainge Still Wants to Sign Kyrie Irving to Long-Term Contract

Steve Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge remains interested in signing guard Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract extension.

According to SI.com's Chris Mannix, Ainge responded with a "yes" when asked if he wanted to re-sign Irving and with a "no" when asked if anything has happened this season that would make him rethink his stance.

The 27-year-old can become a free agent during the offseason if he opts out of his contract. In his second season with the Celtics, Irving led Boston to a 49-33 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, which sets the stage for a first-round playoff matchup with the Indiana Pacers that begins Sunday.

