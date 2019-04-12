Celtics News: Danny Ainge Still Wants to Sign Kyrie Irving to Long-Term Contract

Mike Chiari
April 12, 2019

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 17: General Manager Danny Ainge and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics talk before the game against the Utah Jazz on November 17, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Steve Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Steve Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge remains interested in signing guard Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract extension.

According to SI.com's Chris Mannix, Ainge responded with a "yes" when asked if he wanted to re-sign Irving and with a "no" when asked if anything has happened this season that would make him rethink his stance.

The 27-year-old can become a free agent during the offseason if he opts out of his contract. In his second season with the Celtics, Irving led Boston to a 49-33 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, which sets the stage for a first-round playoff matchup with the Indiana Pacers that begins Sunday.

       

