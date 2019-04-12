USWNT's 3-Time Olympic Gold-Medal Winner Heather O'Reilly Announces Retirement

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

United States women's national team great Heather O'Reilly announced Friday that she will retire at the end of the soccer season in a post on social media.

The 34-year-old, who won three Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women's World Cup, explained her decision in a post on Instagram:

"On the day before the start of the 2019 NWSL season, I would like to share that this is going to be my last season as a professional player! It's been a long and beautiful ride. For the last 17 years I have competed at the elite level, beginning as a teenager on the USWNT.

"I've played with and against the best players on the planet, and have won many trophies along the way with UNC, the U.S. Women's National Team, and various professional teams. My tank is not empty yet. I am looking forward to helping the North Carolina Courage this season continue to raise the level for women's football in the U.S. and globally."

