Kawhi Leonard Tells Serge Ibaka He Doesn't Know If He's Returning to Raptors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2019

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors react late in the second half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard told teammate Serge Ibaka that he "doesn't know" whether he will return to the team after this season:

Leonard can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer.

The interaction occurred on Ibaka's YouTube show "How Hungry Are You?" The Raptors big man interviews teammates and serves them an eclectic range of foods on the series.

The entire Leonard episode can be found here:

The Raptors went 58-24, good enough for the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed. Leonard averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 60 games. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year also amassed 1.8 steals per contest.

The three-time All-Star played seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before an offseason trade sent him to Toronto. Leonard and the Spurs did not end on good terms, as Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com outlined.

There haven't been reported issues in Toronto, where the team is enjoying tremendous success. Those factors could conceivably play a role in Leonard staying with the Raptors, although Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is convinced Leonard will head back home to Southern California and play for the Los Angeles Clippers next season:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reported on Jan. 3 that league executives believe Leonard will choose between the Clips and Raps.

Regardless of which team lands the two-way superstar, Leonard, Ibaka and the Raptors have some work to do. Toronto begins its quest to win the NBA Finals on Saturday when it hosts the first matchup of a seven-game series against the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic at 5 p.m. ET.

Related

    Betting Lines Released for Every First Round Playoff Series

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Betting Lines Released for Every First Round Playoff Series

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Expect VanVleet to Shine in This Playoffs

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Expect VanVleet to Shine in This Playoffs

    Doug Smith
    via thestar.com

    Cam Reddish Declares for NBA Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cam Reddish Declares for NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top 50 Players in the Playoffs

    🚨 Kyrie outside the top 10 👀 Klay Thompson or Jimmy Butler?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Top 50 Players in the Playoffs

    🚨 Kyrie outside the top 10 👀 Klay Thompson or Jimmy Butler?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report