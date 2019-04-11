Video: Watch Derrick Rose Break Down in Tears After Learning of Trade to Knicks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 09: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the game on March 9, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose was born and raised in Chicago. He spent one year at the University of Memphis before returning to the Windy City and playing for the Chicago Bulls from 2008-16. 

Naturally, news he had been traded to the New York Knicks hit Rose hard in June 2016—a moment captured by Stadium cameras as the multi-platform sports network was shooting the documentary Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story.

Rose is one of Chicago's most revered athletes past or present. The hometown hero made three All-Star games and won the 2011 NBA MVP. He also led the Bulls to a 62-20 record and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2011, during which they fell to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Unfortunately, Rose suffered numerous injuries that forced him to sit 146 games between the 2011-12 and 2015-16 seasons. The floor general could no longer showcase the MVP form he once exhibited, although he was still productive, as evidenced by his 16.4 points and 4.7 assists per game in 2015-16.

Rose bounced from New York to Cleveland before he landed in Minnesota, where he's looked as good as he has since suffering a torn ACL in the 2012 postseason. The 30-year-old averaged 18.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting in 51 games.

Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story premiered on Stadium Thursday. Future showings have been scheduled through Saturday, April 20:

