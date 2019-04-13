Bleacher Report NBA Staff's 2019 Playoff Predictions

3 of 16

On paper, it looks like a sure-fire sweep. The 58-win No. 2 seed Toronto Raptors carry two of the game's best 15 players in their prime, their belts filled with playoff pedigree. In addition to 15-1 title odds, the Raptors hold the fourth-best net rating in the past 15 games (third post-All-Star). But if you're expecting the Orlando Magic to show up, bask in the playoff glow and carry their heads into 2019-20 with a bunch of 'atta boys,' you haven't been paying attention.

Thrust aside the Magic's wild swing from seven games under .500 to 22-9 over the past two-and-a-half months and just pay close attention to the narrative head coach Steve Clifford has preached all season long:

"We've gotta stop with that s--t," Clifford, April's Coach of the Month, again said following a 116-110 loss at the hands of GSW. "You know what you either win or you lose. We're good enough to win. There's none of this you know 'we played hard.' We're not doing that anymore."

Three factors come into play when dissecting the Magic's challenge.

Giant Killers: Eighteen of their losses have come against sub-.500 opponents, and they've taken plus-.500 squads 16 times, including these Raptors, the 76ers and the Celtics a combined seven times in addition to the Warriors, Spurs, Jazz and Bucks.

Defense: The Magic have the fifth-best defense in the NBA according to points allowed (106.6) over the course of the season and according to net rating since the All-Star break (107.0).

Momentum: The Magic are playing better basketball than all but five teams over the past 15 games (winning 11 of the past 13) with a net rating of plus-7.4.

The Raptors have the psychological advantage of owning each matchup at full strength against the Magic, and they probably host the series' three best players (Lowry, Leonard, Siakam). But the Magic have burst aflame since seating Mo Bamba (minus-19.6 per 100), Jerian Grant (minus-9.9) and Jonathon Simmons (minus-9.2) and inserting Jarrell Martin (plus-4.8), Khem Birch (plus-2.0) and former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams (plus-14.8).

The wild card? The Raptors' former eighth overall pick now suiting up for Orlando, Terrence Ross. Ross has been the Magic's largest barometer of success all season, with a plus-15.5 net rating in victories and minus-17.3 in losses. If Ross heats up, the Magic will take the Eastern Conference's eventual champion to six games and give them all that they can handle in their four losses.

—Preston Ellis