Elton Brand 'Optimistic' Joel Embiid Will Be Ready for Playoffs with Knee Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is sitting out Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls with left knee soreness, and the issue might keep him sidelined for the start of the playoffs.

General manager Elton Brand said Wednesday that "it's possible" Embiid won't be ready for the postseason, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, he added that he is "optimistic" the center will play in Game 1 this weekend, per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly.

