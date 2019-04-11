NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, Matchups, Game Times and TV-Coverage Info

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA playoff schedule is officially set.

After a long slog of a regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors locked up the top seeds in their respective conferences.

Let's take a look at how things shake out as far as the first-round television schedule, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, and take a look at our title contenders.

Schedule Information

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

Game 1 at Milwaukee, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2 at Milwaukee, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Game 3 at Detroit, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Detroit, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Milwaukee, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Detroit, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Milwaukee, April 28 at TBD on TBD

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic

Game 1 at Toronto, April 13 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 at Toronto, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Orlando, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Orlando, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Toronto, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Orlando, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Toronto, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1 at Philadelphia, April 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 at Philadelphia, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Brooklyn, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4 at Brooklyn, April 20 at 3 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Philadelphia, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Brooklyn, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Philadelphia, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Game 1 at Boston, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2 at Boston, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Indiana, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4 at Indiana, April 21 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 5 at Boston, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Indiana, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Boston, April 28 at TBD on TBD

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1 at Golden State, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2 at Golden State, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Los Angeles, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4 at Los Angeles, April 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 5 at Golden State, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Los Angeles, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Golden State, April 28 at TBD on TBD

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Game 1 at Denver, April 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 at Denver, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Game 3 at San Antonio, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Game 4 at San Antonio, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Denver, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at San Antonio, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Denver, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 at Portland, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2 at Portland, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Oklahoma City, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Oklahoma City, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Portland, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Oklahoma City, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Portland, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 at Houston, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2 at Houston, April 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Utah, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Utah, April 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Houston, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Utah, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Houston, April 28 at TBD on TBD

*If necessary

Title Contenders

Tier 1: The Champs

1) Golden State Warriors

The only thing that can stop the Warriors from winning their third straight NBA championship is themselves. They've lacked rhythm on both ends of the floor since DeMarcus Cousins returned from injury. There's so much talent on the floor at all times, the Warriors resemble an Olympic team more than a cohesive unit most nights.

That said, everyone on this roster knows the regular season was meaningless. It was a test phase to what will in all likelihood be the final run for this group. There have been rumors of Kevin Durant having one foot out the door all season. Boogie certainly won't be re-upping on another $5 million deal. Klay Thompson is a free agent as well.

The Warriors' future is uncertain, but their present should be a breezy walk to another championship.

Tier 2: The Four Eastern Contenders

2) Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have been the class of the NBA during the regular season. They're the eighth team in NBA history to have at least 45 wins by double figures, per ESPN Stats & Info. The other seven each won the championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably winning the league MVP, regardless anyone's stance on the matter. He's a deserving candidate, even if Harden's individual campaign is more memorable. He's the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975-76 to post 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game. Only Giannis, Kareem, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor have done so in their careers.

The Bucks have the league's fourth-best offense and top-rated defense, per NBA.com, and have all the hallmarks of a championship team. They have a foundational superstar, a bunch of elite surrounding talent that makes their defense smart and switchable, and an offensive system that jacks up a ton of good, smart threes.

Milwaukee could push the Warriors to six or seven games. The team's lack of deep playoff experience is the biggest concern holding them back from being the clear-cut favorite in the East.

3) Philadelphia 76ers

Starter minutes skyrocket in the playoffs, which is good news for a Sixers team that's extremely top heavy. Per NBA.com, the Sixers' starting lineup has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per 100 possessions this season, the best of any Eastern starting group.

An issue: That starting lineup has played only 161 minutes together. Injuries have played a major factor, with Joel Embiid, in particular, piling up absences after the All-Star break. General manager Elton Brand told reporters the big man may not be ready for the start of the first round.

Provided everyone stays on the floor, the Sixers are the best bet to challenge Milwaukee in the conference finals. Much has been made of Ben Simmons' lack of shooting coming back to haunt Philly in the playoffs, but this isn't the same Sixers team. There's more playmaking around Simmons than a year ago, and the Sixers are frankly talented enough they could go without him for some spells.

Toronto and Milwaukee can beat up on the Sixers bench, and Philly doesn't match up well enough against Golden State to be a true title threat barring injury. But the ceiling here is really high.

4) Toronto Raptors

These Raptors aren't the chokers of past years. Mostly because Masai Ujiri went about reconstructing the roster in hopes of ridding the franchise of its May demons.

If they don't, odds are the Raptors are going to take a major step backward over the summer. Kawhi Leonard is a free agent and has long been rumored to want a return home to Los Angeles. Kyle Lowry's done little to hide his frustration over the Raptors trading close friend DeMar DeRozan and was himself the subject of rumors before the deadline.

The win-or-blow-it-up vibes here are palpable. If the Raptors make a deep playoff run, or perhaps even make the Finals, Leonard could decide to stick around and Toronto could compete for a title in a post-KD leaving the Warriors world.