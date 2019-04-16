EPL Week 35 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2018-19 Premier League campaign is rattling towards a thrilling end, with Liverpool and Manchester City still locked in a remarkable title race. This weekend, like all those remaining in the campaign, will be key in determining who gets their hands on the trophy.

City have the sterner task this week, as they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium for the second time in four days following their UEFA Champions League clash. If Pep Guardiola's side can claim victory, they will move a point clear at the summit of the table.

Then it will be the turn of the Reds to respond on Easter Sunday, and they will be big favourites when they travel to Cardiff City, who need to find something special in the remaining weeks of the season to avoid relegation. Manchester United visit Everton earlier in the day.

Here are the matches to come from Week 35 in English football's top flight, a prediction for each and a closer look at a couple of players capable of making a big impact on their respective games.

Premier League, Week 35 Fixtures

Saturday, April 20

12:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)

3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Fulham (2-0)

3 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Watford (1-2)

3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Leicester City (1-1)

3 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

5:30 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Southampton (1-0)

Sunday, April 21

1:30 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester United (1-1)

4 p.m. Cardiff City vs. Liverpool (0-3)

4 p.m. Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (2-0)

Monday, April 22

8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Burnley (2-0)

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

The 2018-19 season has been another of incredible progression for Raheem Sterling, who has proved to be one of the decisive players in the title race.

In a potentially tricky game at Crystal Palace on Sunday, he was on hand to score City's first and second goals, temporarily helping them back to the top of the table.

Afterwards, Sterling reflected on a great day for him and also joked about a clear chance he missed earlier in the game:

While there were doubts over the 24-year-old's finishing ability earlier in his career, he has emerged as one of the most productive players in the Premier League:

Manager Pep Guardiola will be looking for Sterling to improve that record against Tottenham, in what is the toughest home fixture City have left this season.

As we can see, it's a key point in the campaign for the Premier League champions:

Although City have a tougher run-in than Liverpool in the coming weeks, there are no signs of the Manchester outfit slowing down at the moment.

With Sterling in red-hot form and City on a tremendous winning run in the Premier League, expect them to heap the pressure back on to the Reds on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

After a string of games without scoring, Mohamed Salah is hitting form at the perfect time for Liverpool.

Following a brilliant winner at Southampton, the 26-year-old scored a laser-guided long-range effort against Chelsea in Sunday's 2-0 win, clinching victory for the Reds in what was likely the toughest remaining game of the campaign.

Salah may not have hit the extraordinary heights he reached last season, but there's no doubt he's been a key man in Liverpool's chase for the title.

Per Squawka Football, the Egyptian is in the mix to win the Golden Boot once again:

After the win, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the Liverpool No. 11 and his goal at Anfield:

It's difficult to see how Cardiff will handle Salah, not to mention his attacking team-mates, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Defensively, Neil Warnock's men have been poor this term, and they lack the quality in midfield and incision in attack to trouble the division's best defence.

With that in mind, expect Salah to run riot in south Wales and ensure Liverpool remain on track for what would be a memorable title triumph.