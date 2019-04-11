Mariners Break MLB Record with HR in 15th Straight Game to Open Season

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners continued their historic power surge Thursday by hitting a home run for the 15th straight game to start the 2019 season.

Dee Gordon's solo shot off Kansas City Royals starter Jorge Lopez in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium set a new Major League Baseball record:

The Mariners have been one of MLB's most pleasant surprises this season. They spent the offseason reshaping their roster, trading Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz and bringing in Edwin Encarnacion, Jay Bruce, Domingo Santana and Mallex Smith.

Seattle's 12-2 record entering Thursday is the best in MLB. If the home runs keep coming at this pace, the Mariners could be in the postseason for the first time since 2001.