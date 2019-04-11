Mariners Break MLB Record with HR in 15th Straight Game to Open Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 08: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Dee Gordon #9 after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners continued their historic power surge Thursday by hitting a home run for the 15th straight game to start the 2019 season.

Dee Gordon's solo shot off Kansas City Royals starter Jorge Lopez in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium set a new Major League Baseball record:

The Mariners have been one of MLB's most pleasant surprises this season. They spent the offseason reshaping their roster, trading Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz and bringing in Edwin Encarnacion, Jay Bruce, Domingo Santana and Mallex Smith. 

Seattle's 12-2 record entering Thursday is the best in MLB. If the home runs keep coming at this pace, the Mariners could be in the postseason for the first time since 2001. 

