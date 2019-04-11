Video: Watch Dwyane Wade Party with Justin Timberlake After Final NBA Game

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) acknowledges the crowd's cheers after playing in the final NBA basketball game of his career, against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade hit the New York City clubs Wednesday following his final NBA game. Along the way, he found the perfect person to help him say bye, bye, bye to his basketball life.

Justin Timberlake was among the guests at the celebrity-filled party at Catch NYC. TMZ obtained videos from the event, which saw Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and a host of others getting down on the dance floor as '70s music and hip hop blared from the speakers (warning: contains profanity):

Wade had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 113-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets to cap his NBA career. The stands at Barclays Center were filled with celebrities and NBA greats, most notably the banana boat crew of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Wade even called his own shot, telling Paul he planned to finish with a triple-double:

The future Hall of Famer also appeared to enjoy his time after the game. Not only did the videos show a joyous Wade bringing sexy back on the dance floor, but he also seemed to be living it up 'til the early morning hours based on a 4:58 a.m. ET reply to Kobe Bryant:

Let's hope D-Wade is getting some sleep today. After a brilliant 16-year career and a night of celebrating it in style, he's more than earned it.

