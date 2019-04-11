Steelers OL Ramon Foster: 'Chill' with Public Criticism Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster is taking a stand for his team in the midst of all the offseason drama that has taken place.

In a message posted on Twitter, Foster directed former Steelers players or affiliates to directly contact a person on the roster and that they need to "chill" rather than try to burn bridges:

The Steelers have been an ongoing soap opera dating back to the end of the 2018 regular season when Antonio Brown was inactive in Week 17 following an altercation during practice with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown has since been traded to the Oakland Raiders, but that hasn't stopped him from talking about his former team. The seven-time Pro Bowler called out JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter for fumbling Pittsburgh's season away in a Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints:

Smith-Schuster responded to Brown's comments with a message to his former teammate.

"All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love!"



Despite all of the apparent strife within the Steelers, they still finished last season with a 9-6-1 record and were in the playoff race until the final game. They are returning a strong roster of talent on both sides of the ball to challenge the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns atop the AFC North in 2019.