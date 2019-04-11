Clayton Kershaw to Debut for Dodgers Monday vs. Reds After Shoulder Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw throws to first base to pick off San Antonio Missions' Corey Ray in the first inning, as Kershaw pitches for the Oklahoma City Dodgers on a rehab assignment, in the first inning of the teams' Triple-A baseball game Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly have their ace back Monday.

According to a Thursday report from Dodger Insider, Clayton Kershaw will make his 2019 season debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The southpaw is yet to pitch this year because of lingering shoulder concerns.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

