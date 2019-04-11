Clayton Kershaw to Debut for Dodgers Monday vs. Reds After Shoulder Injury

Clayton Kershaw to Debut for Dodgers Monday vs. Reds After Shoulder InjuryApril 11, 2019
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly have their ace back Monday.
According to a Thursday report from Dodger Insider, Clayton Kershaw will make his 2019 season debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The southpaw is yet to pitch this year because of lingering shoulder concerns.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
MLB's Worst Team Now One of Its Best?
Somehow, the tanking Mariners have the best record in baseball