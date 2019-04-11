Clayton Kershaw to Debut for Dodgers Monday vs. Reds After Shoulder Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly have their ace back Monday.

According to a Thursday report from Dodger Insider, Clayton Kershaw will make his 2019 season debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The southpaw is yet to pitch this year because of lingering shoulder concerns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.



