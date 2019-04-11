Isaiah Thomas on NBA Retirement: 'I Want to Play Until I Can't No More'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Despite his recent struggles with injuries, Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas isn't planning on retiring anytime soon.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Thomas said that he wants to keep playing for as long as he can: "I'm playing until I'm 40. ... I want to play until I can't no more. For sure."

Recovery from hip surgery limited the 30-year-old to 12 games during the 2018-19 regular season, but with Denver making the playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, Thomas will have an opportunity to make a big impact off the bench for the Nuggets.

