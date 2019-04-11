Report: Real Madrid to Sell Gareth Bale, Want €175m, Winger Can Pick Next Club

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly let winger Gareth Bale pick his next club should they sell him this summer, providing the offers that arrive are roughly the same.

According to Manu Sainz of AS, Los Blancos have met with the agents of the Wales international to let them know Bale won't be in Zinedine Zidane's plans for next season. The meeting was "cordial," and as a sign of respect and gratitude, Real will let the player choose the next step in his career.

Bale's agent has recently ruled out a departure from the Spanish capital, saying the former Tottenham Hotspur star remains committed to Los Blancos:

The 29-year-old will cost €175 million and demand a net salary of €19 million per year, according to Sainz. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are said to be interested, and Real's interest in Paul Pogba could see the two switch homes in the summer.

Bale joined Real in 2013 but never seemed to fully settle at the club, despite a promising debut campaign. He has spent large stretches of the last few seasons on the sidelines with various injuries, and Zidane never fully appeared to back the speedster.

The Real manager recently spoke to the press about the futures of Bale, Marcelo and Raphael Varane, and his replies were telling, according to Sid Lowe:

Bale has never seemingly had the full backing of the fans or local press, either. Sportswriter Richard Martin believes the forward and his entourage have played their part in the feud with the latter, however:

Real's horror 2018-19 campaign was always going to result in casualties, and Bale seems likely to be part of that. Los Blancos are expected to overhaul the squad in the summer, and the funds from a Bale transfer could help a great deal.

Bale's legacy in the Spanish capital will be a complicated one: While Los Blancos have fallen well behind Barcelona in the La Liga pecking order during his stint, he also played a crucial role in the Champions League, where Real won an unprecedented three titles in a row.

Many of his best moments in the all-white kit have come on the European stage:

The reported asking price of €175 million could be a major hurdle in any negotiations, however. Bale's injury history and lack of success in Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure make him a risky investment, especially at such a cost.

Interested clubs will also note Real's apparent urgency to get rid of the Welshman, using that as leverage.

Any move for Bale will carry major risks but could also result in massive rewards. At his best, he remains a tremendously gifted athlete with excellent scoring potential, and perhaps a change of scenery is all he needs to return to his best.