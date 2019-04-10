Video: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony Attend Dwyane Wade's Final Game

Video: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony Attend Dwyane Wade's Final GameApril 11, 2019
The Banana Boat crew reunited for Dwyane Wade's final NBA game.
Prior to the start of the Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets matchup, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were among the NBA stars to greet Wade inside the Barclays Center:
James later reflected on Wade's time in the Association during an interview with Fox Sports Florida:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"He's given so much to this game." Bron reflects on his friend @DwyaneWade's career 🙏 https://t.co/QQOSG0Vlgc
There were plenty of other NBA players for Wade's sendoff in attendance, including Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and former Heat guard Mike Miller:
Mike Miller @MikeMiller_13
At the Barclays tonight to see my man @DwyaneWade lace them up one last time!! https://t.co/oF3HpZEQHM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In addition to LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, I'm told Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is expected to be in Brooklyn for tonight's game, too.
There had long been speculation about a potential team-up involving James, Paul, Wade and Anthony after the quartet was spotted on vacation together in 2015.
Things never materialized, though Wade and James spent four full seasons together as teammates with the Heat from 2010-14 and briefly played together on the Cavs during the 2017-18 season. All four of them did win an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 2008.
Wade is wrapping up his legendary 16-year career with the Heat with the support of at least four of his closest friends in the NBA.
