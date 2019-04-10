Braves' Nick Markakis Has 5 Guns, $20K Stolen from Atlanta Home

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis had five guns, a luxury watch and $20,000 stolen from his Georgia home during a March 29 home invasion while the team was on the road for a season-opening series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Zachary Hansen of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a police report obtained Wednesday noted officers arrived on scene to find a window broken and the front door open. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains at large.

A neighbor got in contact with Markakis in Philly and then handed the phone to police to speak with the Braves star following the incident, which occurred just after 11 p.m. on March 29, per Hansen.

Markakis, 35, signed a one-year, $6 million contract in January to remain in Atlanta after a brief foray into the free-agent market. Spotrac estimates his career earnings at $117.3 million.

The three-time Gold Glove Award winner was born in New York but raised in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock. He spent the first nine years of his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles before leaving to sign with the Braves in December 2014.

Markakis earned his first All-Star selection and Silver Slugger Award in 2018 after posting a .297/.366/.440 triple-slash line with 14 home runs while playing all 162 games.

He's off to another strong start this season with a .341 average through 11 appearances.