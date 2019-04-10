Dozens of Juventus Fans Arrested for Carrying Knives, More Ahead of Ajax Match

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus' preparations for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at Ajax were marred after dozens of their fans were reportedly arrested in Amsterdam in the hours leading up to the game.

Ansa cited a report from De Telegraaf that said there were dozens of arrests in the city centre, while Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said via a Facebook live video there were "around 120" fans arrested (h/t Football Italia).

De Telegraaf noted some supporters arrested near the Johan Cruyff Arena were "in possession of knives, clubs, pepper spray and flares."

Ajax came back at the Santiago Bernabeu to beat Real Madrid and advance into the quarter-finals, but their opening leg against Juve promises to be an even tougher test in the Netherlands capital.

Dozens of Ajax supporters are also reported to have clashed against riot police in separate incidents outside the stadium and were dispersed using tear gas and water cannons.

The arrested fans were taken to a detention centre by bus, per De Telegraaf.

The arrests come two weeks before the April 24 anniversary of the attack on Liverpool fan Sean Cox last year, who was punched by AS Roma supporter Simone Mastrelli before their Champions League match.

Cox was left in a coma as a result of the assault and has been in hospital since the attack. TalkSport reported he'll leave the site for the first time in a year to attend a charity game in his honour at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Per Football Italia's report, Salvini failed to detail the weapons confiscated from those fans arrested, describing them as "objects that were not exactly appropriate for a trip to the stadium."

He added: "Football is beautiful, sport is beautiful, but only with clean hands and a clean face, without creating trouble, so be good."

The Mirror posted images of chaotic scenes outside Johan Cruyff Arena:

Juventus lost 2-0 at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash, but a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the reverse fixture saw them come back to clinch a place in the last eight.

Ajax are hoping to stage another upset against major European opposition after ousting Real, and they're looking to make the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1997.