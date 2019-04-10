Theo Pinson, Nets Reportedly Agree to Contract for Remainder of Season

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have signed rookie wing Theo Pinson for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Pinson reacted to his new contract status on Twitter:

Pinson, 23, has averaged 4.5 points per game in 17 contests for the Nets. He was previously on a two-way contract.

Despite his limited role with the Nets this season, Pinson showed off some of his upside in an epic Game 2 performance during the G League Finals:

Pinson has also established a reputation as an enthusiastic supporter on the bench. The Nets became one of the NBA's most entertaining teams this season, both for their style of play and with their bench regularly celebrating made shots or big plays with exuberance.

Pinson was a big part of the fun.

It's possible the fun will come to an end quickly in the postseason, with the Nets set to face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors in the first round, both very talented squads. Pinson won't play a major role in the postseason, but he'll have the chance to carve himself a role with the team in the future.