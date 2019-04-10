Theo Pinson, Nets Reportedly Agree to Contract for Remainder of Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Brooklyn Nets forward Theo Pinson (10) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 132-112. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have signed rookie wing Theo Pinson for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Pinson reacted to his new contract status on Twitter:

Pinson, 23, has averaged 4.5 points per game in 17 contests for the Nets. He was previously on a two-way contract.

Despite his limited role with the Nets this season, Pinson showed off some of his upside in an epic Game 2 performance during the G League Finals:

Pinson has also established a reputation as an enthusiastic supporter on the bench. The Nets became one of the NBA's most entertaining teams this season, both for their style of play and with their bench regularly celebrating made shots or big plays with exuberance.

Pinson was a big part of the fun.

It's possible the fun will come to an end quickly in the postseason, with the Nets set to face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors in the first round, both very talented squads. Pinson won't play a major role in the postseason, but he'll have the chance to carve himself a role with the team in the future.

Related

    AD: I Didn’t Choose My Shirt

    Anthony Davis says 'That's all folks' shirt was picked for him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: I Didn’t Choose My Shirt

    Anthony Davis says 'That's all folks' shirt was picked for him

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Lakers Keep Walton and Pelinka Now?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Lakers Keep Walton and Pelinka Now?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Playoff Scenarios for Last Day of Regular Season 📝

    Seedings can change after tonight's games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Playoff Scenarios for Last Day of Regular Season 📝

    Seedings can change after tonight's games

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Report Card Grades for Every Team 📝

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Final Report Card Grades for Every Team 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report