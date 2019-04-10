Anthony Davis on Lakers, Magic Johnson's Exit: 'I Have Nothing to Do with That'

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Magic Johnson leaving the Los Angeles Lakers doesn't seem to have had any effect on Anthony Davis.

The New Orleans Pelicans star was asked whether Johnson stepping down as president of basketball operations Tuesday would change his opinion on the Lakers.

"No. A great organization. Just like 29 other organizations," Davis said Wednesday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I have nothing to do with that."

There has been wide speculation Davis will end up with the Lakers after requesting a trade from the Pelicans in January.

Los Angeles was aggressive in attempting a trade before the in-season deadline, reportedly offering Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, among others, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While Davis had said he wouldn't sign an extension with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported in February that Davis would be willing to sign a long-term deal with the Lakers, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

It appears the changing of the guard in the Lakers organization won't have an impact one way or another.

With the door still open, Los Angeles should find a replacement who could potentially work out a deal to bring the six-time All-Star on to the roster.