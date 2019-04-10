Celtics GM Danny Ainge: Paul Pierce Was More Consistent Than Dwyane Wade

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Wednesday that Celtics legend Paul Pierce put together a "more consistent" NBA career than Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade.

Pierce sparked a debate when he said on ESPN's NBA Countdown last Friday he had a better career than Wade, who's set to retire following Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ainge came to his former player's defense amid a wave of criticism during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich:

The Celtics GM can make a reasonable case from a statistical perspective.

Pierce tallied more win shares (150 to 120.7) and had a higher value over replacement player (61.5 to 58.4) than Wade throughout their respective careers, per Basketball Reference.

The longtime Heat star posted the higher player efficiency rating (23.5 to 19.7) and box plus-minus (4.5 to 3.3), however, making the baseline advanced stats aspect of the debate mostly a wash.

It's not necessarily close from an accolades standpoint, though.

Wade won more NBA championships (3-1), earned more All-Star Game selections (13-10) and was named First Team All-NBA twice, an honor Pierce never received in 19 seasons.

The longtime face of the Heat, who scored 30 points in his final home game Tuesday night in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, responded to a Twitter post by NBA writer Chris Palmer on Saturday listing the two players' accomplishments:

Both players are going to end up in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, so the debate is mostly moot, but the full picture points toward Wade having the better overall career.