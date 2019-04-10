LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, More Teammates Spotted out After End of Lakers' Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James and several of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates partied Tuesday night in L.A. following a season-ending 104-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

TMZ Sports posted video of LeBron and others exiting Tao Restaurant, which is where rapper Sheck Wes was performing:

According to TMZ Sports, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee were among the Lakers players who were out for a night on the town with James.

The loss to Portland wasn't the biggest news of the night for the Lakers, as Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the club's president of basketball operations prior to the game.

Per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin, Johnson said the following regarding his surprising decision: "I want to go back to having fun. I want to go back to being who I was before taking on this job."

While Johnson managed to sign LeBron last offseason, he failed to acquire another superstar to play alongside him. As a result, the Lakers went a disappointing 37-45 and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

The upcoming offseason could be a make-or-break one for the Lakers, as they try to build a championship-caliber team around James. That could include acquiring Anthony Davis in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans or signing a big-ticket free agent like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving.

For now, general manager Rob Pelinka is in line to lead the way for the Lakers this offseason, and there will be plenty of pressure on him to turn things around quickly given how long L.A. has been outside the playoff conversation.