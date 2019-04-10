Iker Casillas Highlights Mohamed Salah Tackle After Porto Loss to Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has said he wants to see things "even up" in the second leg of his team's clash with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds won the first leg of the quarter-final tie 2-0 after first-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino. During the game, there were a number of flashpoints for the officials to contend with, including a VAR review for a Trent Alexander-Arnold handball and a high challenge from Mohamed Salah.

In a Twitter post after the game, Casillas posted photographs of the two incidents and an accompanying message, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror:

"The team we played against is a very strong candidate to win this Champions League," he said. "But the 90 minutes are over and we've got another 90 minutes at the Dragao. I ask all the fans to come to the game and create an atmosphere at the Dragao because we want everything on the field to even up the difference between the teams and hopefully we can get into the semi-finals."

Liverpool supporters reacting to the tweet were not pleased with the 37-year-old stopper:

Had the two moments in question gone in favour of Porto, the match at Anfield and the tie may have panned out differently.

The Portuguese side would have benefited from an away goal having fallen behind quickly, and there's no doubt Salah being absent due to suspension in the second leg would hinder the Reds.

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke said Salah's tackle didn't contain much malice, but he thinks the Egyptian was still fortunate to avoid getting his marching orders:

Per MailOnline Sport, the forward planted his studs into the shin of Porto's Danilo when stretching for the ball:

Barry Glendenning of the Guardian said the use of VAR during the match was peculiar from the officials:

While there were some flashpoints that Porto and Casillas may feel hard done by, Liverpool were comfortably the better team overall.

They blew their opponents away in the early stages with sharp passing and intelligent movement up front. Manager Jurgen Klopp would have been pleased with the result on the night, although the Reds could have won by a larger margin if they had upped their tempo.

Here are the Liverpool goals from a comfortable night for the Premier League team at Anfield (U.S. only):

Casillas, who is rated as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, was given a warm reception by the Anfield crowd on Tuesday.

During his time with Real Madrid and Spain, he was an iconic figure, winning the Champions League three times with Los Blancos, plus the FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championships with his country.

However, after highlighting these two controversial moments in the aftermath of the match, the veteran may not be as warmly received when the second leg is played between these two sides next week.