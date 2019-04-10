Champions League 2019: Live Stream, Odds for Wednesday's Quarter-Final Matches

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juventus and Barcelona will be favourites when the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals continue on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri are tipped to take a first-leg lead against Ajax in Amsterdam, but there isn't much to choose between Barca and Manchester United ahead of their game at Old Trafford.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the odds will be defied, though. Juve are counting on Cristiano Ronaldo being fully fit against an Ajax team good enough to eliminate holders Real Madrid in the last round.

Meanwhile, United will hope to recreate the magic that inspired a historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the round of 16. A lot will depend on the Red Devils' ability to keep Barca's marquee forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez quiet.

Wednesday Schedule

Ajax vs. Juventus, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Barcelona, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Live-streaming links: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport App (UK).

Odds

Ajax vs. Juventus

Ajax: 12-5

Juventus: 23-17

Draw: 12-5

Manchester United vs. Barcelona

United: 3-1

Barca: 21-20

Draw: 11-4

Odds, per Oddschecker.

Ronaldo missed Juventus' 2-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, but the 34-year-old is ready to take on Ajax, according to his manager:

Massimiliano Allegri knows how much his team needs the Portugal international. The prolific veteran bailed Juve out in the last round against Atletico Madrid, when his hat-trick in Turin overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Ronaldo can be counted on to deliver on this stage, but the bigger challenge may be keeping a versatile Ajax forward line quiet. It's a group led by Dusan Tadic, who has flourished since swapping Southampton for the Eredivise last summer.

The Serbia international was the inspiration for the 4-1 win over Real at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 5. The 30-year-old helped himself to a goal and a pair of assists.

Unfortunately for Allegri, Tadic isn't the only maestro Juve need to worry about:

It will take a hardworking midfield led by Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira to prevent Tadic and Co. from finding the time and space to spring another upset.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received a boost as several key players are apparently ready for selection, with striker Marcus Rashford and left-back Luke Shaw the most notable.

The Red Devils will need the 21-year-old forward's pace to stretch a Barca back four long on experience but short on pace.

Centre-backs Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet can boss opponents in the air, but neither will relish Rashford, Anthony Martial or Jesse Lingard running at them.

While United can put Barca on the back foot, Solskjaer knows the game, and the tie overall, will boil down to how effectively his players can contain Messi:

Solskjaer is right to talk up the quality around the Argentina international, particularly when Suarez is involved.

The Uruguayan was no stranger to a goal against United in his Liverpool days, and if too much attention is paid to Messi, Suarez is likely to give Barca a lead to take back to the Camp Nou for the second leg on Tuesday.