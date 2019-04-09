Cubs Rumors: Jon Lester to Be Placed on IL After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Pitcher Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves on April 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester reportedly will be placed on the injured list with a strained hamstring, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. 

Lester left Monday's game with the injury after awkwardly sliding into home plate in the second inning. He tried to pitch through the hamstring issue but was removed by manager Joe Maddon after just three pitches in the top of the third.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Puig, Archer Suspended

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Puig, Archer Suspended

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Lester Will Get an MRI on His Hamstring Today

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Jon Lester Will Get an MRI on His Hamstring Today

    Brett Taylor
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary

    Bargain Descalso Paying Early Dividends with Hot Start

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Bargain Descalso Paying Early Dividends with Hot Start

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Is That El Mago or Javy Guerrero?

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Is That El Mago or Javy Guerrero?

    Michael Cerami
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary