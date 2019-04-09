Cubs Rumors: Jon Lester to Be Placed on IL After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester reportedly will be placed on the injured list with a strained hamstring, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com.

Lester left Monday's game with the injury after awkwardly sliding into home plate in the second inning. He tried to pitch through the hamstring issue but was removed by manager Joe Maddon after just three pitches in the top of the third.

