Argentina, Colombia Announced as 2020 Copa America Hosts with New Format

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Argentina and Colombia were named as the joint hosts for the Copa America in 2020, and the tournament will adopt a new format that year:

The decision was made after a meeting of CONMEBOL officials on Tuesday.

La Albiceleste will hope to be reigning champions on home soil. It will require Lionel Messi and Co. to dethrone Chile at this year's tournament in Brazil, beginning on 14 June.

Next year's competition is set to be structured in a unique way:

The adjusted format hasn't won everybody over:

A shake-up in rules and format is no small thing for the oldest international tournament in South American football. Expanding the fixture list by 12 matches is likely going to be cause for concern for clubs who have top stars participating, notably Barcelona, who will likely be sweating on the fitness of Messi if Argentina go all the way.

Yet perhaps the biggest and most troubling outcome from the changes involves the extra travel demands placed on teams. The distance between Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires and Colombia's Bogota is estimated to be some 2,894 miles.

Keeping teams in different zones initially is a smart move, but details are scarce on where the showpiece knockout stages will be played and how those schedules could impact the teams involved.

Despite any reservations, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez is happy to focus on the positives. Namely, Dominguez has talked up how more matches at more venues should appeal to fans, per Omnisport (h/t AOL.co.uk): "The fan will be able to enjoy at least five of his national team matches, which reinforces the spectacle and the sporting celebration."

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

It's a reasonable point considering how each offers intriguing fixtures. Most notably, Argentina will get the chance to renew a rivalry with Chile, having lost in the final to La Roja in the final in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Colombia's biggest challenge will be getting past Brazil. Matches between the two will pit some of football's biggest stars in opposition, including Neymar and James Rodriguez.