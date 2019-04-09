Argentina, Colombia Announced as 2020 Copa America Hosts with New Format

Argentina, Colombia Announced as 2020 Copa America Hosts with New FormatApril 9, 2019
Argentina and Colombia were named as the joint hosts for the Copa America in 2020, and the tournament will adopt a new format that year:
B/R Football @brfootball
Copa America is coming to Argentina and Colombia in 2020 🇦🇷🇨🇴 https://t.co/8Paj9rDz9Z
The decision was made after a meeting of CONMEBOL officials on Tuesday.
La Albiceleste will hope to be reigning champions on home soil. It will require Lionel Messi and Co. to dethrone Chile at this year's tournament in Brazil, beginning on 14 June.
Next year's competition is set to be structured in a unique way:
MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz
CONMEBOL has announced that the 2020 Copa America will be divided into North and South divisions, with both divisions having a “guest”. Crossing my fingers that those guests will be USA and Mexico. https://t.co/tgaRBQc769
The adjusted format hasn't won everybody over:
Peter Coates @golazoargentino
Rightly being stressed just how poor this organisation is - aside from the hefty distance between the 2 host countries, 2 groups of 6 with 4 from each group progressing is bonkers
A shake-up in rules and format is no small thing for the oldest international tournament in South American football. Expanding the fixture list by 12 matches is likely going to be cause for concern for clubs who have top stars participating, notably Barcelona, who will likely be sweating on the fitness of Messi if Argentina go all the way.
Yet perhaps the biggest and most troubling outcome from the changes involves the extra travel demands placed on teams. The distance between Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires and Colombia's Bogota is estimated to be some 2,894 miles.
Keeping teams in different zones initially is a smart move, but details are scarce on where the showpiece knockout stages will be played and how those schedules could impact the teams involved.
Despite any reservations, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez is happy to focus on the positives. Namely, Dominguez has talked up how more matches at more venues should appeal to fans, per Omnisport (h/t AOL.co.uk): "The fan will be able to enjoy at least five of his national team matches, which reinforces the spectacle and the sporting celebration."
It's a reasonable point considering how each offers intriguing fixtures. Most notably, Argentina will get the chance to renew a rivalry with Chile, having lost in the final to La Roja in the final in 2015 and 2016.
Meanwhile, co-hosts Colombia's biggest challenge will be getting past Brazil. Matches between the two will pit some of football's biggest stars in opposition, including Neymar and James Rodriguez.
