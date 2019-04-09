Kyler Murray Rumors: QB Visiting with Cardinals Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball while warming up before an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Quarterback Kyler Murray will reportedly meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday just two weeks ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Murray will be accompanied by his agent, who also represents Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and it has been heavily linked to Murray despite selecting quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th pick in last year's draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

