Kyler Murray Rumors: QB Visiting with Cardinals Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Quarterback Kyler Murray will reportedly meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday just two weeks ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Murray will be accompanied by his agent, who also represents Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and it has been heavily linked to Murray despite selecting quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th pick in last year's draft.

