Frankfurt Coach Adi Hutter: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man City Want Luka Jovic

TF-Images/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter has confirmed Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all want to sign Luka Jovic this summer.

The Serbia international, who is on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, has been enjoying a breakthrough campaign and has established a reputation as one of European football's most exciting young forwards.

The 21-year-old is set for an intriguing summer with that in mind. Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League showdown with the striker's parent club, Hutter said there are some elite teams chasing the player's signature, per Kleinen Zeitung (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"Sure, top clubs like Real, Barcelona, Bayern or Manchester City have thrown the fishing line at him," the manager said. "It's normal for us to find ourselves in this pool."

Jovic is in the second year of a two-season loan. While Frankfurt do have a clause in the deal that would allow them to purchase Jovic outright, it's noted by German football commentator Kevin Hatchard that the Bundesliga side may sign him with a view to making a quick profit:

The calibre of club listed by Hutter is indicative of how good Jovic has been this season for Frankfurt. The Bundesliga Twitter account shared the following clip from Tifo Football, showcasing how many different strengths he has in his game:

This season the Serb has been part of an excellent Frankfurt attack, with Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic also part of the triumvirate. Jovic is the man who has caught the eye most frequently though, having showcased all the attributes you'd expect from someone who could be a complete forward in the future.

The 5'11" forward has played as a centre-forward and in a more withdrawn position this season. Jovic is capable of using his pace to spin in behind defenders, but he is also adept at dropping off the shoulder of centre-backs and picking up the ball in pockets of space.

That variety makes him a difficult player to handle, as does the composure he's showcased in dangerous areas so far this season. Jovic has scored 17 times in the Bundesliga in 2018-19 and added six assists.

In their most recent domestic outing, he netted in the 99th minute from the penalty spot to secure a 2-1 win over Schalke:

Given City have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at their disposal, it would be a surprise if they made a major push for the Serb at the end of the season. Barcelona and Real Madrid both have excellent No. 9s in Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema, respectively, albeit both are 31 or older.

Jovic would potentially be a fine option for either La Liga club, as he has the quality to go to the summit of the game. However, it appears as though any side keen on the forward will face serious competition from at least one European rival.