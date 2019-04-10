Europa League 2019: Quarter-Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Just eight teams remain in the race to be crowned UEFA Europa League winners, with the first legs of four intriguing quarter-final ties set to be played on Thursday.

The standout clash of the round sees Arsenal and Napoli lock horns, with the first leg to be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will take an impressive home record into the fixture, although they are playing one of the strongest teams left in the draw in the Partenopei.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will be big favourites when they travel to Slavia Prague. At the same time, there's an all-Spanish showdown between Villarreal and Valencia, while Benfica host Eintracht Frankfurt in what's poised to be another fascinating encounter.

Europa League Fixtures

Thursday, April 11 (UK TV Channel)

8 p.m.—Arsenal vs. Napoli (BT Sport 2)

8 p.m.—Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

8 p.m.—Slavia Prague vs. Chelsea (BT Sport 3)

8 p.m.—Valencia vs. Villarreal (BT Sport ESPN)

Matches can be streamed via BR Live (U.S.) and the BT Sport website (UK)

Odds

Arsenal (6/4), Draw (53/21), Napoli (21/10)

Benfica (23/17), Draw (31/12), Frankfurt (9/4)

Slavia Prague (19/4), Draw (58/19), Chelsea (7/10)

Villarreal (7/4), Draw (40/17), Valencia (11/6)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Arsenal vs. Napoli

The Gunners will be glad to be back on home soil on Thursday, as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal were well below their best at Goodison Park and were fortunate not to lose by more than the eventual one-goal margin. James Benge of Football.London thinks the display was one of the team's worst of the campaign:

If they perform to a similar level on Thursday, it's hard to see Arsenal getting anything from the clash with a high-class Napoli team.

Lately they've been on a fine run in front of their own supporters and the Serie A side are likely to be in for a challenging evening with that in mind:

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been a little hit and miss lately. On Sunday, they were short of their best in a 1-1 draw with Genoa, and in the previous round of this competition they were beaten 3-1 in the second leg of their tie with Red Bull Salzburg, although they qualified 4-3 on aggregate.

The Partenopei have players capable of hurting Arsenal. With Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik available to Ancelotti, they will be confident of grabbing at least one away goal on the night.

Per Italian football writer David Amoyal, the latter of that quartet is having an especially strong season:

That amount of firepower will be tough for the Arsenal defence to contain and will see Napoli take parity into the return leg of this quarter-final.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Napoli

Slavia Prague vs. Chelsea

For the Slavia defenders, the plan will be clear when Chelsea come to town on Thursday—stop Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international continued his fine season with an inspired display against West Ham United on Monday. Hazard netted twice, including a stunning solo goal to open the scoring, in the 2-0 win and was far too hot for the Hammers defence to handle throughout the match.

This season, he's been the most productive player in the Premier League:

Speaking after the match, Maurizio Sarri was asked about speculation linking Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and admitted it will be a challenge to keep him at Stamford Bridge:

Although Sarri has rotated his side in the main for Europa League matches, with Hazard's time at Chelsea seemingly close to coming to an end, he will surely get the nod to start this fixture.

Slavia are underdogs for this clash, but the dramatic manner in which they qualified for the knockout stages at the expense of Sevilla will give them hope:

Even so, Chelsea appear to be clicking into gear at an ideal point in the season, and with Hazard inspired, the Blues should do enough to put this tie to bed early.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0-2 Chelsea