Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant's Future with Warriors: 'Nothing I Can Do About It'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Joe Lacob and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA Championshiop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob doesn't appear to be stressing about what Kevin Durant will do in free agency. 

"I honestly don't even think about it," he said, per Tim Kawakami of the Athletic. "I don't. Because there's nothing I can do about it. Zero. He has earned the right to be a free agent. He's going to make the choice that feels best for him. And it's our job to, when the season's over, convince him that the right decision is to be a Warrior for life."

Durant can hit the open market this summer if he declines his $31.5 million option for 2019-20.

Although he has re-signed with Golden State after opting out in each of the past two years, that could change this summer.

"Virtually everyone believes he's leaving the Warriors," Bleacher Report's Howard Beck said earlier this month.

In an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, 63.3 percent of voters said Durant will be on the New York Knicks next season.

Still, Lacob remains upbeat regardless of what happens in the summer.

"I don't think anyone can match us, when you take everything into consideration. ... So I would hope that he thinks that and accepts that and decides he wants to stay," the owner said. "But on the other hand, I'm not going to be mad at him, either way. Whatever he decides to do, he decides to do. And I'll probably be a Kevin Durant fan no matter what. I'm not going to be emotional about it. There's no point."

Winning three of the last four NBA titles certainly eases the pressure on the organization, especially with the team in good position to win another championship this year.

Durant has been a key part of the success while winning Finals MVP in each of the last two years, so it's difficult to have any hard feelings if he leaves.

Meanwhile, the Warriors would likely be just fine without him considering Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remain under contract going into 2019-20.

Related

    All NBA Playoff Scenarios 📝

    NBA releases East and West playoff scenarios with 2 days left of regular season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All NBA Playoff Scenarios 📝

    NBA releases East and West playoff scenarios with 2 days left of regular season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Commits to CAA as New Representation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Commits to CAA as New Representation

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Korver Reflects on Racism and White Privilege

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Korver Reflects on Racism and White Privilege

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Warriors' Problems Won't Put Their Three-Peat Quest in Peril

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors' Problems Won't Put Their Three-Peat Quest in Peril

    SI.com
    via SI.com