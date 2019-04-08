Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant's Future with Warriors: 'Nothing I Can Do About It'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob doesn't appear to be stressing about what Kevin Durant will do in free agency.

"I honestly don't even think about it," he said, per Tim Kawakami of the Athletic. "I don't. Because there's nothing I can do about it. Zero. He has earned the right to be a free agent. He's going to make the choice that feels best for him. And it's our job to, when the season's over, convince him that the right decision is to be a Warrior for life."

Durant can hit the open market this summer if he declines his $31.5 million option for 2019-20.

Although he has re-signed with Golden State after opting out in each of the past two years, that could change this summer.

"Virtually everyone believes he's leaving the Warriors," Bleacher Report's Howard Beck said earlier this month.

In an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, 63.3 percent of voters said Durant will be on the New York Knicks next season.

Still, Lacob remains upbeat regardless of what happens in the summer.

"I don't think anyone can match us, when you take everything into consideration. ... So I would hope that he thinks that and accepts that and decides he wants to stay," the owner said. "But on the other hand, I'm not going to be mad at him, either way. Whatever he decides to do, he decides to do. And I'll probably be a Kevin Durant fan no matter what. I'm not going to be emotional about it. There's no point."

Winning three of the last four NBA titles certainly eases the pressure on the organization, especially with the team in good position to win another championship this year.

Durant has been a key part of the success while winning Finals MVP in each of the last two years, so it's difficult to have any hard feelings if he leaves.

Meanwhile, the Warriors would likely be just fine without him considering Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remain under contract going into 2019-20.