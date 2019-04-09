Champions League 2019: Live Stream, Odds for Tuesday's Quarter-Finals Fixtures

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with the first of the quarter-final fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City in an all-Premier League tie at their new stadium. In the other quarter-final, Liverpool take on Porto at Anfield.

Tuesday, April 9

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Tottenham (10-3), Draw (29-10), Manchester City (10-11)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Liverpool (1-3), Draw (5-1), Porto (11-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch either fixture via the BT Sport app. In the United States, live-streaming is available via B/R Live.

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Spurs may not have been too happy to have drawn City, who have won the pair's last three meetings with one another. Overall, the Sky Blues have had the edge in 11 of their last 16 games with Spurs.

Having not been in action over the weekend—while City beat Brighton 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday—Tottenham will be hoping their freshness gives them an advantage on Tuesday.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants his side to be aggressive:

They'll also be hoping their new stadium can give them an edge, but City boss Pep Guardiola isn't convinced it will.

Per BBC Sport's Steve Sutcliffe, he said:

"It affects the fans. It does not have an effect on the pitch. It is Tottenham's second game [in their new ground]. We know what we are going to face, it is up to us how we handle it.

"We have to handle these situations if we don't that's because we are not prepared to go through."

The Sky Blues could be welcoming Sergio Aguero back to their lineup, as former footballer Stephen Elliott noted:

The Argentinian has 29 goals in all competitions this season, including five goals in five games in the Champions League.

Spurs will be hoping not to concede an away goal in the opening leg, and that task will be made even more difficult if he's on the pitch.

Liverpool vs. Porto

Liverpool met Porto in the round of 16 of the Champions League last season, and they'll be delighted if it goes the same way this time.

The Reds won the first leg 5-0 in Portugal before seeing out a 0-0 draw at home in the second.

As they juggle their European commitments with their Premier League title challenge, a strong win in the opening leg would be useful and potentially allow them to rest their top stars for the return.

Liverpool will be without the suspended Andy Robertson, though.

The Scot has not only helped the Reds become more resolute at the back, he has also contributed 11 assists in all competitions including nine in the Premier League:

His team-mate Virgil van Dijk believes the team can manage in his absence, though, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Robertson will undoubtedly be missed by Liverpool, but Porto will be without Pepe and Hector Herrera, while Eder Militao, Otavio and Danilo are all one booking away from suspension, so the visitors might not be at their best.

The Reds received one of the most favourable ties possible when they were pitted against Porto in the draw, and they'll be eager to make the most of it.