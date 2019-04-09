Manchester United vs. Barcelona: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will face his biggest trial as Manchester United manager when the Red Devils host Barcelona in their opening quarter-final leg at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United have lost three times in their last four games and face a Barca side unbeaten in their previous 16 competitive outings (not including the Catalunya Super Cup defeat to Girona).

The English outfit have improved under Solskjaer's care but dropped back to sixth in the Premier League following their recent dip. Barca, meanwhile, lead La Liga by 11 points and are on the cusp of securing back-to-back titles for the first time since 2011.

A dramatic 3-1 win comeback at Paris Saint-Germain saw United glance through the last 16 on away goals, but they won't be able to rely upon a similar second-leg turnaround at the Camp Nou if they fall at home.

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Odds

Manchester United: 13-5

Draw: 13-5

Barcelona: 21-20

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Barcelona travel to Old Trafford as the bookmakers' favourites despite the fact they've failed to win in four trips, losing twice (1984, 2008) and drawing twice (1994, 1998).

United legend Paul Scholes thundered in the only goal when the teams last met in Manchester 11 years ago, but their last clash was a convincing 3-1 triumph in Barca's favour at Wembley Stadium in the 2011 final:

That as the last season in which United made it past the quarter-finals of this competition, and Solskjaer could be found out of his depth after the initial shine of his appointment appears to have dulled slightly. A win on Wednesday would swiftly put some of those doubts to bed.

The Norwegian has links to the Catalan club in that it was the Camp Nou that hosted his famous winning goal against Bayern Munich in the final of the 1998-99 tournament.

With that comeback in mind, Solskjaer has urged his players to summon that same spirit in attempting to topple arguably the best team in the world, per ITV:

The fact United are priced 13-5 at home indicates their plummet in profile compared to when these two teams last clashed, though most sides could be forgiven that billing against Ernesto Valverde's Barca.

Tifo Football dissected United's previous win at the Parc des Princes as cause for inspiration when they host the Catalan heavyweights:

Valverde's men will likely develop a hold on possession, so it's likely recommended United get used to playing on the break considering that game may be imposed on them regardless.

Barca are unbeaten in 16 matches, but their recent 4-4 draw Villarreal—where they trailed 4-2—showed there are chinks in the armour to be exposed. It's worth noting Valverde started that game with a selection of his second-string stars, however.

One of those who didn't start at the Estadio de la Ceramica was Lionel Messi, whose figures this season once again look remarkable:

He came on in that match to score before aiding Luis Suarez in converting the 4-4 equaliser. The same pair scored in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, the latest sign yet Barcelona have no intention of growing complacent in their hunt to win a treble.