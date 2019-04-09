Ajax vs. Juventus: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ajax will attempt to slay another European giant when Juventus travel to the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarter-final matchup.

Both teams pulled off a dramatic second-leg comeback in the round of 16 to reach the last eight. Ajax beat Real Madrid 5-3 on aggregate after they hammered the defending champions 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Juve edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 after failing to score in the opening away leg.

Juventus and Erik ten Hag's side have both lost at home in the Champions League this term, but Ajax have clout after they drew 3-3 against Bayern Munich in the Dutch capital in December.

The Bianconeri will be eager to avoid the same poor start that disrupted them in the last 16, and they remain the odds favourites to beat Ajax at their own ground.

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (U.S.)

Odds

Ajax: 9-4

Draw: 23-10

Juventus: 5-4

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri looks to have dodged a bullet in regards to Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness race ahead of Wednesday, with the forward seemingly ready to come back from injury in Amsterdam.

Ronaldo was injured on international duty with Portugal and has missed Juve's last five Serie A games (not all due to injury). The Bianconeri beat AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday to move within one win of securing their eighth consecutive Scudetti.

It was thanks to the five-time Ballon d'Or-winner's hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Atleti that Juventus are still in the running, and Allegri told reporters on Sunday that he was positive of Ronaldo's chances, via AS:

The 34-year-old may suffer from some rustiness after nearly one month out of Juve's lineup, and his touch of class will be critical to ensuring they outlast the Godenzonen:

Ten Hag has his own crew of talents who have proved themselves capable of rubbing shoulders with the continental elite, though Ronaldo is hungry to maintain his quest for a fourth straight European crown.

Ajax proved in their Bernabeu triumph that they've got the gumption to perform on the most demanding stages, although they would prefer to make the away trip without trailing this time around.

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, has been their talisman in central defence all season and had a task in restraining Karim Benzema during the last round. Holding back the forward ranks of Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi will be a lot harder than what this season's Real team could muster.

As for Ajax's own chances of scoring, Dusan Tadic enjoyed a man-of-the-match-worthy performance in Madrid in March, while David Neres and Hakim Ziyech were also highly impressive, via BT Sport (UK only):

Like De Ligt, midfield gem Frenkie de Jong will also undergo another acid test against major opposition ahead of this summer's transfer to Barcelona. The Blaugrana would likely take joy in seeing their purchase succeed against ex-Real poster boy Ronaldo.

Juve promise to challenge Ajax with a similar 4-3-3 setup to the one Real Madrid fielded, but Allegri has a more talented squad performing to specification—and with match-winner Ronaldo present to boot.

Allegri's men were put on guard after losing to Atletico in their last-16 first leg, and one suspects Juventus' defence may be able to stub out Ajax's attack where Los Blancos could not.